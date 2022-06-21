Sivaram Nagar residents in Coimbatore oppose water tank construction in park

Residents of Sivaram Nagar near Sungam bypass staged a demonstration opposing the Corporation’s move to construct a water tank in the park, on Monday.

According to the residents, many elders and children use the park, which is in ward 65 of Corporation central zone, for various recreational activities. The residents’ welfare association maintains the park for the past 40 years.

Residents allege that the Corporation has cut down more than 25 trees in the park to construct an over head water tank.

C.K. Sashi Kumar, president of Sivaram Nagar Welfare Association said “there is no clarity given from the Corporation that why this site was chosen to build a water tank. There are many government sites nearby that can be used for water tank construction.” He also said that the association has given this area to the Corporation, which is reserve site, only for creating a park.

As many as 220 families are living in Sivaram Nagar, Nataraj Nagar and Abhirami Nagar area that were connected by the same lane from Sungam by-pass road which is prone to accidents. S. Madhavan, a resident, said “if the water tank is built in the park the number of heavy vehicles like water tankers movement will increase, which will inflate the accidents”.