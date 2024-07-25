GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sivagangai man arrested for harassing anganwadi workers

Updated - July 25, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 07:35 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district cyber wing arrested a Sivangangai man for harassing anganwadi workers through whatsapp. The accused. V. Karthik of Kovanur village in Sivagangai, was picked up by the Dharmapuri police following multiple complaints of harassment through whatsapp. The accused had been sending ‘lewd’ text messages to anganwadi workers. Following the complaint, and investigation acting on information received from whatsapp and phone network provider, the police arrested Karthik. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.