Sivagangai man arrested for harassing anganwadi workers

The district cyber wing arrested a Sivangangai man for harassing anganwadi workers through whatsapp. The accused. V. Karthik of Kovanur village in Sivagangai, was picked up by the Dharmapuri police following multiple complaints of harassment through whatsapp. The accused had been sending ‘lewd’ text messages to anganwadi workers. Following the complaint, and investigation acting on information received from whatsapp and phone network provider, the police arrested Karthik. He was remanded in judicial custody.