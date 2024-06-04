Sitting MP of CPI K. Subbarayan emerges victorious in Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat

DMK alliance candidate K. Subbarayan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was declared winner in the Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency with 4,72,739 votes, including 2,544 postal votes, on Tuesday.

Mr. Subbarayan defeated his nearest rival P. Arunachalam of the AIADMK by a margin of 1,25,928 votes. Mr. Arunachalam had polled 3,46,811 votes followed by 1,85,322 by A.P.Muruganandam of BJP. M.K. Seethalakshmi of Naam Tamizhar Katchi secured 95,726 votes to be placed in the fourth position.

There were 7,181 postal votes, of which 5,923 were valid. Of the 1,075 invalid votes, 183 were NOTA votes. In all, there were 17,737 NOTA votes (In the 2019 polls, there were 21,861 NOTA votes). The results of the postal votes were declared after the final round of counting of EVM ballots.

A total of 11,43,624 votes were polled in the 2024 election.

The declaration of Mr. Subbarayan’s victory was made after 28 rounds of vote counting. The sitting MP received the certificate of victory from Tiruppur District Collector and Returning Officer T. Christuraj.

Of the six Assembly segments in Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency: Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Anthiyur, the last four are part of Erode district.

Mr. Subbarayan established the lead right from round one, and crossed the victory margin of one lakh votes at the end of the 17th round. In the 2019 Parliamentary polls, Mr. Subbarayan had polled 5,00,725 votes, defeating his AIADMK rival M.S.M. Anandan by a margin of 93,368 votes.

Talking to mediapersons after victory, Mr. Subbarayan said the performance of INDIA bloc had exposed the hollowness of exit polls. The INDIA bloc would undo the political and socio-economic subversion of Constitution and democracy by the BJP regime in the last 10 years, he added.

CPI cadre, who had gathered at the counting centre, greeted Mr. Subbarayan with the slogans: ‘Socialism up up’, and ‘Capitalism down down’.

The BJP candidate and the remaining 10 candidates lost their deposits.