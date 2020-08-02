SITRA tests fabrics for viral penetration

SITRA in Coimbatore has started viral penetration tests on fabrics used to make coveralls.

02 August 2020 23:09 IST

The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) here has started conducting viral penetration tests in fabrics that are used to make coveralls.

An official at SITRA said it started the viral penetration tests two weeks ago and has got 10 to 15 samples so far. The Association was one of the laboratories in the country that was recognised to conduct blood penetration tests for PPEs to be supplied to the government when COVID-19 spread started. Just two or three samples have passed the viral penetration test. “Even some of the fabrics that had the best results for synthetic blood penetration test are finding it difficult to pass the viral penetration test,” the official said.

SITRA tests for viral penetration for both, Indian and European standards. It offers packages, with a series of tests, to manufacturers for coveralls, gowns, masks, etc. It has also applied for government approval to conduct anti-viral tests on fabrics.

Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners at Udumalpet is one of the companies that has developed fabrics - branded as Doctor Shield - that have passed the viral penetration tests done by SITRA. Gopinath Bala, Managing Director of the company, said the fabric can be used to make coveralls and surgical wear. With a capacity to produce fabric that can make 40,000 garments a month, Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners now plans to tap the opportunity in the domestic and overseas markets. Probably, some buyers abroad may ask for tests again, but, since SITRA is an accredited laboratory, the results of tests done at SITRA will be acceptable, he says.

According to one of the leading PPE fabric and mask manufacturer here, SITRA currently tests fabrics for synthetic blood penetration and viral penetration and masks for particle filtration efficiency and and bacterial filtration. The coverall manufacturers will have to get the products tested again even if they use fabrics that are tested and certified. With the emergency situation because of the spread of COVID-19 spread, some countries need coveralls in large quantities and they are likely to accept the SITRA certification.