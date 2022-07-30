SITRA plans state-of-the-art lab in Coimbatore for medical textiles

The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) has proposed a state-of-the-art laboratory here to test medical textile products.

Prakash Vasudevan, director of the Institute, said he had presented a proposal to Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal recently. The Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles at SITRA had developed several products. It had also given quality standards to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for nearly 70 medical textile products. But, the facilities available with SITRA could only test about 30 of these products. It could not take up anti-viral testing and biodegradability testing at present.

There were several such tests that could be done if a state-of-the-art testing facility was established here. For the industry and the healthcare sector, it would be possible to do all the mandatory testings in the country, even for products for exports, if the facility was established.

The proposal was to set up such a testing laboratory at ₹25 crore. “We have given the proposal to the Textiles Committee and are waiting to hear from the Textile Ministry,” he said.

The Minister had suggested that it could be a joint project of the BIS and SITRA. “We want to cover all the 70 products or even more. It should be established in the next two years and some machinery may have to be imported. It will be a part of the Centre of Excellence,” Mr. Vasudevan added.