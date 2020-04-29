SITRA gets over 100 samples a day for certification

With the spread of COVID-19, Coimbatore region has emerged as a hub not only for production of protective gear for healthcare sector but also as a major centre to test these products.

The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), which is one of the four approved laboratories in the country to test coveralls, masks, and fabric used to make these, is getting 100 to 150 samples a day for certification. These come from different States.

According to SITRA sources, the Association has so far tested samples from nearly 2,000 firms and has approved products of 100 manufacturers. SITRA, which tests masks, coveralls, and the fabric used to make the PPEs, gets regular products and innovative ones.

There are about 20 certified fabric producers in the country who make non-woven fabric for the coveralls. Some are also trying out repellent finishes and anti-viral fabrics. Some companies make reusable coveralls with woven or knitted fabric with coating. But the demand is more for one-time use coveralls as of now.

It takes less than 30 minutes to know if a coverall has failed the tests. In the case of masks, it takes three to five days to test a sample, the sources say.

The sources say that the Association started testing the testing process for coveralls and masks in March and it gained momentum after March 25. The tests are based on the requirements of Hindusthan Latex Limited, which is the Central government’s nodal agency for PPEs. It will soon ramp up its capabilities for synthetic blood penetration resistance test as it will acquire more machinery. “The one we are using now is developed in-house and two more machines will be added soon,” said one of the officers at SITRA.

For the last four or five days, the government has introduced traceability and the PPE manufacturer should mention where the fabric was sourced from and if it is certified. Unique certification codes are given to the samples tested and SITRA mentions that the testing is only for the sample produced.

Though the Association continues to get mask samples for testing, the focus now is on coveralls, the sources added.

Since SITRA is a Centre of Excellence for medical textiles, its incubation centre has mask making facilities and these are used by converters now.