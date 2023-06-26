ADVERTISEMENT

SIT probe sought into alleged custodial violence on seven persons belonging to Kuravar tribe from Krishnagiri

June 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tribal Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding SIT probe into custodial violence on Kuravar people by the Chitoor police of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged custodial torture and illegal detention of seven persons, including women and a child, from the Kuravar tribe by the Chittoor police of Andhra Pradesh.

The protest on Monday comes a week after a fact-finding team of the Tamil Nadu Malaivazh Makkal Sangam and Tamil Nadu Kuravan Pazhangudi Makkal Munnetra Sangam released accounts of torture on women, after seven persons were picked up from Puliyandapatty village in Mathur by the Chitoor police on an investigation into a case of theft.  The police from the neighbouring State had picked up entire families including wife, mother and the seven- year-old son of a suspect from Kuravar tibe, and held them for over five days without due process, according to the tribal organisations affiliated to the Community Party of India (Marxist) that had intervened for their release. 

The protesters demanded an SIT probe and a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh for the victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US