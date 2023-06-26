HamberMenu
SIT probe sought into alleged custodial violence on seven persons belonging to Kuravar tribe from Krishnagiri

June 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Tribal Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding SIT probe into custodial violence on Kuravar people by the Chitoor police of Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu Tribal Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding SIT probe into custodial violence on Kuravar people by the Chitoor police of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Monday demanding a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged custodial torture and illegal detention of seven persons, including women and a child, from the Kuravar tribe by the Chittoor police of Andhra Pradesh.

The protest on Monday comes a week after a fact-finding team of the Tamil Nadu Malaivazh Makkal Sangam and Tamil Nadu Kuravan Pazhangudi Makkal Munnetra Sangam released accounts of torture on women, after seven persons were picked up from Puliyandapatty village in Mathur by the Chitoor police on an investigation into a case of theft.  The police from the neighbouring State had picked up entire families including wife, mother and the seven- year-old son of a suspect from Kuravar tibe, and held them for over five days without due process, according to the tribal organisations affiliated to the Community Party of India (Marxist) that had intervened for their release. 

The protesters demanded an SIT probe and a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh for the victims.

