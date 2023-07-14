Sit-in protest by farmers in Tiruppur enters 10th day

July 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The sit-in demonstration by Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadukappu Sangam seeking fulfilment of their 10-point charter of demands entered the tenth day on Friday.

The protest was staged at Avinashipalayam in Tiruppur district by farmers of Ellapayalayampudur Panchayat by breaking coconuts, demanding right procurement price for coconut, copra and nuts. State general secretary of the Sangam S. Muthu Viswanathan, and State president R. Shanmugasundarm took part.

One of their main demands was adoption of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee formula for agricultural produces: cost of cultivation plus 50%, and wanted a law to that effect enacted.

The Sangam has been emphasising on retrieval of their rights for tapping toddy from coconut and palm trees. They sought direct procurmement of edible oils - coconut, ground nut, gingelley - and supply of the same with subsidy component through public distribution outlets. Likewise, they sought revision in the procurement price of various agricultural produces.

Compensation for crops damaged by peacocks and elephants must be at market rates. The farmers also emphasised that the compensation for death due to conflicts with wild animals must be increased from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh. Likewise, death of livestock caused by street dogs must be compensated by the local bodies.

Seeking waiver of all loans by the Central and State governments, the farmers demanded replication of the ₹10,000 per acre per year subsidy scheme followed by States such as Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Chattisgarh.

In Coimbatore district, the sit-in protest highlighting these demands was conducted by farmers at Sulur in the form of ‘Kanchithotti’ (making of gruel).