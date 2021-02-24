Sit-in protest by anganwadi workers continues

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association preparing food as part of their indefinite sit-in protest outside the Collectorate in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The sit-in protest of anganwadi employees entered the second day on Tuesday as several workers and assistants prepared food and slept outside the District Collectorate here on Monday night.

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association began their protest as part of the State-wide protests demanding that the State government must make the anganwadi workers and assistants as permanent government employees, provide adequate pension after retirement and award bonus of ₹10 lakh for workers and ₹ 5 lakh for assistants upon retiring from service.

Association’s district secretary K. Ellammal, who is an anganwadi worker from Udumalpet with an experience of 27 years, said that no authorities had approached them as of Tuesday regarding their demands. “Even those with more than 30 years of service are considered as temporary workers in anganwadis,” she alleged, adding that the sit-in protest would continue till the authorities accept their demands.

Noon meal workers

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Tiruppur City Police removed over 250 members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Noon Meal Employees Association after they staged a road roko outside the Collectorate demanding increase in wages and pension. The police said they were detained at a private wedding hall at Veerapandi and were released in the evening.