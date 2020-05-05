Siruvani water to last till June

Amid concerns arising out of the impact of COVID-19, there is a reassuring message on the water supply front. The quantity of water in Siruvani Reservoir will help the city tide over this summer.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation say the water level at 16.96 feet will help the civic body supply water to the city’s residents till mid-June. The full reservoir level is 49.50 feet.

The Corporation drew around 60 – 70 million litres a day and that withdrawal brought down the water level by five cm. The dip in water level would increase to 10 cm a day in the next couple of weeks as the dam was narrow at the bottom.

But there was nothing to worry, the sources reassured reiterating that the city would get Siruvani water till mid-June. The Corporation supplied the Siruvani water to 42 wards - 31 in full and 11 in part - in six to eight-day cycles.

Though the full reservoir level in Siruvani was 49.50 feet – the height to which water could be stored – this time the Corporation did not have the luxury of having water to that height as the Kerala Government, following floods, had reduced the maximum water storage level to around 45 feet.

Pilloor

The sources said there was nothing to be concerned about the quantity of water the Corporation drew from the Pilloor as well. The Corporation was drawing over 110 million litres a day to maintain the water supply cycle.