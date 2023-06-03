Siruvani water level inches close to dead storage, rain expected in Palakkad soon

June 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the water level in Siruvani Dam in Kerala below three feet, Coimbatore city may face a shortage of drinking water supply after 10 days if rain do not fill the reservoir in Kerala. As per the India Meteorological Department prediction, Palakkad district, where the reservoir is located, will see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till June 6 and rain or thundershowers the following couple of days. According to an official at the TWAD Board under the Siruvani Division, the dead storage level of the reservoir is 863.40 metres above the mean sea level. “The storage level is calculated above the dead storage level. Presently, the water level is at 2.66 feet of the total 49.53 feet storage capacity i.e. 864.2 metres above sea level. On Friday, the level was at 2.85 feet. Water can be supplied to the city for another 10 days with this,” the official said. The water distribution resumed at 35 MLD on Saturday. The supply was at 26 MLD on Friday due to a pipeline leak issue, according to the official.. Coimbatore district’s total drinking water requirement is 265.70 MLD, of which 101.4 MLD is from the Siruvani Dam to 22 wards under the Corporation limit, 28 village panchayats and seven town panchayats. “To compensate for the shortage, 32 MLD is pumped from Pilloor-I for the Coimbatore Corporation from the total 135 MLD daily. Further, 106-110 MLD is availed of from Pilloor-II for a few areas including Ukkadam, Rathinapuri, Nallampalayam, V.O.C Park etc.,” an official in TWAD Board stated. Pilloor-III by July-end A TWAD Borad engineer associated with the Pilloor-III said the project, which was expected to be completed by May end, will be completed by July end. The project proposes to provide 178 MLD of additional water to the added areas of Coimbatore. The work for three packages, began in 2020 for ₹ 779.86 crore — the first package was to lay 90.76-km of pipeline connecting River Bhavani and Coimbatore city and the second and third to construct a pumping station at Thekkampatti, 178 MLD water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram, and a 900 m tunnel at Kattanmalai. “About 55 % of laying of pipe line work has been completed.. Treatment plant and headworks have been completed. Works were delayed due to rain in the area. The partial commissioning of the Pilloor-III drinking water project is expected after July,” the engineer said.