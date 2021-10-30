Siruvani: Vanathi urges Stalin to talk to Kerala CM

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention in the issue concerning water level in the Siruvani reservoir.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Ms. Srinivasan said the Kerala Government had been continuously releasing water from the reservoir and had not let the water touch the 44.50 feet mark, a level it promised to maintain.

Though the full reservoir level was 49.50 feet, the Kerala Government had let the water level touch only up to 44.50 mark citing floods a few years ago. Then Mr. Stalin, who was the Leader of Opposition, had held protest in Coimbatore accusing the AIADMK government of sleeping on the issue. At the protest, he had also promised to protect Coimbatore’s interest saying the DMK would work of people’s welfare irrespective of whether it was in power or Opposition.

But now, five months had passed since the DMK returned to power and the party seemed to be doing little to protect the State’s interest in the Siruvani issue.

It was regrettable that the DMK was doing nothing despite the fact that its ally the Communist Party of India-Marxist was the ruling party in Kerala, Ms. Srinivasan said and wanted the Chief Minister to write to his Kerala counterpart to ensure that the Kerala Government did not reduce the water level in the reservoir, a major drinking water source for Coimbatore city.