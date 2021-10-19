Siruvani Reservoir receives good rainfall

Coimbatore

19 October 2021 00:07 IST

Good rain in the last few days saw the water level inch up to the 44-feet mark in the Siruvani Reservoir. Data available with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board showed that in the last week, rainfall received in the Reservoir had crossed the 100 mm mark.

On October 12, the Reservoir recorded 120 mm rainfall and on October 17, 163 mm.

Since October 1, there were only two days without rainfall in the Reservoir, the Board sources said and added that the impact of the good rain was that the water level had touched the 44-feet mark in the Reservoir where the full reservoir level was 49.50 feet.

The Kerala Irrigation Department allowed the water level to touch only the 45 feet mark and thereafter opened sluices to ensure that the water did not surpass the level to prevent flooding, a decision it took after floods a few years ago.

The sources said the Board drew more than 100 million litres a day from Siruvani of which supplied 98 million litres a day to the Coimbatore Corporation for distribution to around 30 wards.

Water level in other reservoirs was as follows – Sholayar 161.09 against the full reservoir level of 165 feet, Parambikulam 71.30 feet against 72 feet, Aliyar 119.60 feet against 120 feet and Pilloor 86 feet against 100 feet.