Siruvani drinking water scheme: Coimbatore Corporation to seek taking over supply and maintenance from TWAD Board

May 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to appeal to the State government to permit it to take over from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board maintenance and operation of water distribution from the Siruvani Dam in Kerala.

The reservoir is maintained by the Kerala Irrigation Department. The TWAD Board started the Siruvani Drinking Water Supply Scheme in 1977 and commissioned it in 1982. Currently, Siruvani water is supplied to 22 wards under the Coimbatore Corporation, 28 village panchayats and seven town panchayats.

On Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, “For overall distribution — pumping, purification and release — it costs the Board roughly ₹6.5 a litre. But, the local body [to which the water is supplied] is billed ₹11/L under ‘user charges’. The hiked rate is due to a Government Order. At the talks held with the Board, the Corporation suggested the G.O. could be modified, or the maintenance could be shifted to the Corporation. We are preparing a proposal to be sent to the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.”

An official in the Accounts Department of the Corporation claimed that the civic body pays between ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore annually to the Board.

An official in TWAD Board, requesting anonymity, claimed that no information on any such proposal was indicated by the Corporation, so far. The water supply quantity to the city is currently at 44.16 million litres a day (MLD), instead of the regular 101.4 MLD, the official said.

In March 2013, the State’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department declared that the Corporation was entitled to pay only the operation and maintenance (O&M) charges to the TWAD Board as the civic body rightfully owned the Siruvani project. Further, the department said the Corporation is entitled to deduct the O&M charges already paid while clearing the arrears.