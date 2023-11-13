Siruvani Dam water storage level increases to 30 feet: TWAD Board

November 13, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With showers lashing Coimbatore and nearby regions in the days leading up to Deepavali, the water level at Siruvani dam in Kerala increased to 30.21 feet. As of November 9, a maximum rainfall of 77 mm was received in the dam’s catchment area, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board said. The full reservoir level stands at 49.53 feet.

With a notable rise of over 2 feet in water level since October, Coimbatore city’s water supply has been boosted to 71.59 MLD, compared to 68 MLD the previous month. “We expect more rain in the coming weeks, which will result in an increased supply of water to the city. The current level of water will suffice till February next year,” a TWAD Board official said.

According to the Irrigation Department of the Kerala government, the dam’s total storage level is 878.5 m above the mean sea level. The dead storage level, which is reserved for forest animals and accessibility, is situated at 863.4 m. The current storage level is measured above this dead storage level.

