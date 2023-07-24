Siruvani Dam storage level goes up

July 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The south west monsoon gained momentum with widespread rain in the Western Ghats.

Perur Padithurai that remained dry has come live with copious water flow.

Pilloor reservoir, the city’s one of the major drinking water service provider, was receiving around 6,000 cusecs of water and the water level stood at 86 ft as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 100 ft. As a matter of precaution, 6,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into river Bhavani.

The Siruvani reservoir with an FRL 49.50 ft from dead storage level has risen to 16 ft. With the rain continuing the city’s water managers are confident that the the storage would reach the FRL by mid-August.

Rainfall recorded in mm at 8.30 a.m. on Monday: Annur 2.40, Mettuppalayam 1, Cincona 73, Chinna Kallar 106, Valparai PAP 89, Valparai taluk 88, Sholayar 65, Aliyar 18.20, Sulur 5, Pollachi 2, Coimbatore South 2, Airport Peelamedu 6.40, Periyanaickenpalayam 140, Pilloor dam 6, PWD office Varapatti 2, BDO office - Thondamuthur 5, Siruvani foot hills 15, Madukkarai taluk 7, Railway Station Podanur 5, PWD IB Makkinampatti 14, Kinathukkadavu taluk 2 and Anamalaia taluk 15.40. In total, of the 23 observatories total rainfall recorded was 530.80 mm and the average rainfall was 23.08 mm.

