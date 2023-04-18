Siruthuli’s five-day nurture nature camp begins in Coimbatore

April 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

Siruthuli’s 15th edition of the Nurture Nature Camp 2023, themed “Deep into Nature”, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Tuesday. This initiative aims to raise awareness on nature and the role of the people in preserving it.

Around 100 students from 18 schools will take part in the five-day camp. District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Convener- Awareness, Siruthuli, Sujani Balu, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan, Chief Education Officer Sai Geetha and president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore West Jambu Kumar participated.

After the inauguration of the camp, students were taken to Noyyal Life Center for an orientation session on nature conservation.

On April 19, students will visit a private farm at Perianaickenpalayam to learn vermicomposting techniques. Sessions on afforestation will be held on April 20. A skit on waste management, a short video on plastic waste choking drains and water bodies will held during the day.

On April 21, the students will visit SPB Vanam and Panai Vanam, where they will attend a session on Virtual Water and Natural Cleansers, and also take part in a villu paattu.

On the final day on April 22, the students will walk along River Noyyal. A pattimandram on Vivasayam Andrum, Indrum will be organised for the students at a private farm. Later, certificates for participation will be handed over to them.