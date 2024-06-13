Siruthuli’s emphasis on Noyyal river restoration gets a leg up on its 21st anniversary

The emphasis of Siruthuli NGO, which works for rejuvenation of water resources in Coimbatore, on revival of Noyyal river resonated positively with three State Ministers, who took part in the organisation’s 21th anniversary on Thursday that also marked the culmination of its ‘Thuli Thuliyai Siruthuliyai’ awareness programme spanning 75 days.

Siruthuli, on the occasion, showcased to the Ministers its achievements since its formation in 2003 through restoration of 69 water bodies to harness 9,000 million litres of water, creation of 903 rainwater harvesting structures for saving 12,000 million litres of water from going waste, and planting of over eight lakh trees through 114 projects.

Responding to the appeal for the State government’s support for revival of Noyyal river to its past glory made by Siruthuli Chairman S.V. Balasubramanian and Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan, Ministers S. Muthusamy (Housing), M.P. Saaminathan (Information and Publicity) and T.R.B. Rajaa (Industries) expressed their commitment to the cause of environmental upkeep through existing schemes of the Central and State governments.

Observing that the tasks being carried out by Siruthuli was aligned to the Namakku Naame Scheme introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Saaminathan said Noyyal river, and other tributaries of the Cauvery - Bhavani and Amaravathi rivers - would be rejuvenated through the Nadanthai Vazhi Kaveri, a massive scheme that involves participation of Central and State governments in 60:40 ratio.

Mr. Rajaa said a study of the 34 streams that join Noyyal river had already begun. Over the next five years, the government would work for purifying the water bodies, and fulfilling its promise to double the green cover in Coimbatore. Climate change would be addressed with social justice in mind, Mr. Rajaa said.

Mr. Muthusamy said the government was committed to environmental remediation, and that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was keen on fulfilling the aspirations of people in Coimbatore region. The government would join hands with Siruthuli and like-minded organisations for restoration of water bodies, he said.

Mr. Balasubramanian exuded hope that the State government would take cognisance of DMK’s resounding verdict in the Lok Sabha election and do its part to restore Noyyal river by rejuvenating its 34 streams, establish treatment plants to prevent the damage caused by sewage water of the underground drainage system entering the tanks and rivers, and put in place an effective solid waste management system.

Ms. Vanitha Mohan said safeguarding environment was not an option, but a necessity. There could be no development without water and clean environment.

The unseasonal rain and searing heat experienced in recent months were a premonition for harsher impacts of climate change that need to be addressed collectively, Ms. Vanitha Mohan emphasised.

The Siruthuli had set a target to plant 25 lakh trees, and had a long way to go, she said, urging the government to provide the huge land parcels in the possession of HR and CE Department for the purpose.

The event was also marked by an MoU signed by Siruthuli with associations representing builders and realtors for scaling up construction of rainwater harvesting structures.

The MoU with Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association, the Coimbatore Association of Realtors, and the Coimbatore units of Association of Consulting Engineers of India and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, envisages adding 1,000 rainwater harvesting structures every year.