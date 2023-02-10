ADVERTISEMENT

Siruthuli to take up rejuvenation of three check dams at Narasipuram in Coimbatore

February 10, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Siruthuli Foundation, an NGO working on water conservation and rejuvenation of water bodies in River Noyyal system, has decided to take up watershed development works of three check dams near Narasipuram here.

Siruthuli founder Vanitha Mohan received an award from Governor R.N. Ravi under the Environmental Protection category during the Republic day celebrations. Ms. Mohan told reporter the ₹ 10 lakh reward would be used to develop watershed development works near Narasipuram adjacent to the forest.

She said several check dams in the Narasipuram area had become defunct for a long time. The NGO had identified three such check dams to restore them. This initiative would benefit the farmers around the area as the groundwater level increased in many places in the district because of the rejuvenation of water bodies.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of Escherichia coli bacteria in the tanks, Ms. Mohan said Siruthuli along with a team from IIT Madras and a few other educational institutions in Coimbatore had been working to chalk out a plan to address the issue of mixing of sewage in the water bodies.

She also added that apart from installing sewage treatment plans, natural techniques like bio-remediation were used in a few tanks.

