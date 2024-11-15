 />
Siruthuli to set up sewage treatment plant at Vellakinaru pond in Coimbatore under Namakku Naame Thittam

Published - November 15, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
An aerial view of the Vellakinar South Solai Pond in Coimbatore.

An aerial view of the Vellakinar South Solai Pond in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Siruthuli, an non-Governmental organisation that works in areas such as water conservation and green cover improvement, is setting up a new decentralised sewage treatment plant (STP) at Vellakinaru South Solai pond at an estimated budget of ₹4.8 crore, under the Namakku Naame Thittam. This is reportedly the first water body in the State to be developed under the scheme.

The 3.57 acre pond, receiving 8 lakh litres of sewage daily, is severely polluted. The one MLD plant will treat sewage and discharge the processed water back into the pond, reducing groundwater pollution. Additionally, 50% of the treated water will be sold to cover maintenance cost, ensuring sustainable resource management.

The initiative is part of Siruthuli’s ‘Nalla Thanni’ project, aimed at conserving and managing water resources.

S. Karthikeyan, a local resident, highlighted severe pollution and foul odour from the pond, while L. Cibi Mahiban, working on the project, confirmed that groundwater tests showed fecal coliform levels exceeding prescribed standards.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said that the State government had approved funding for the project, with 50% of the cost borne by it. He added that once the project is developed and sustained, the Corporation will take over its operation.

At present, Coimbatore Corporation operates three centralised STPs in Ukkadam (70 MLD), Nanjundapuram (40 MLD), and Ondipudur (60 MLD). An STP to serve Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur areas (30.5 MLD) is under construction, with proposals for new plants in city to serve areas of Vadavalli and Veerakeralam (15.43 MLD), Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur (19.49 MLD), and Saravanampatti (9.95 MLD).

