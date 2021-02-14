Siruthuli starts work to desilt water body

Siruthuli, which has taken up several projects for a clean and green Coimbatore, has started rejuvenating Sengalipalayam check dam here.
According to a press release, though the check dam was built years ago, not much water flows into the structure now as the supply channels are blocked by waste and bushes. Sewage also flows into the check dam.
Siruthuli selected the project with the main objective of conserving rain water and improving water percolation.
A study of the check dam was taken up before launching the rejuvenation work on February 11. Robert Bosch has come forward to sponsor the work under its Corporate Social Responsibility works.
The press release added that when the works are completed, the check dam will be able to hold 48.6 million litres of water and thus benefit all those in the vicinity.
The local people have said they will maintain the water body and its surroundings when the works are completed and ensure waste is not dumped into it.
Children took part in the inauguration and wanted to learn more about the impact of the work on ground water level and ill-effects of pollution. They also evinced interest in conserving water bodies, the release said.
