Siruthuli plants saplings in memory of SPB

15 October 2020 22:09 IST

Members of environmental NGO Siruthuli on Thursday planted 74 saplings on its premises to create an urban forest as a tribute to playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who passed away recently.

Named SPB Vanam, the number of saplings planted marked the age of the renowned singer.

A Champaka tree sapling was planted to mark his astrological star Ayiliam, following which the rest of the saplings were those from which musical instruments are made and those which are the sthala vrikshams (sacred trees) of the Hindu deities that Balasubrahmanyam recorded songs in praise of during his career, a release said.

S.P. Charan and S.P. Sailaja, son and sister of Balasubrahmanyam respectively, launched the event virtually. Composer A.R. Rahman and singer Srinivas paid tributes through video messages. As the event also marked the 89th birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan spoke about the journey of the NGO with Kalam and the unique nature of the SPB Vanam project during the event, according to the release.