Coimbatore

Siruthuli plants saplings in memory of SPB

Members of Siruthuli planting saplings in memory of late playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on its office premises in Coimbatore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Coimbatore Members of environmental NGO Siruthuli on Thursday planted 74 saplings on its premises to create an urban forest as a tribute to playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who passed away recently.

Named SPB Vanam, the number of saplings planted marked the age of the renowned singer.

A Champaka tree sapling was planted to mark his astrological star Ayiliam, following which the rest of the saplings were those from which musical instruments are made and those which are the sthala vrikshams (sacred trees) of the Hindu deities that Balasubrahmanyam recorded songs in praise of during his career, a release said.

S.P. Charan and S.P. Sailaja, son and sister of Balasubrahmanyam respectively, launched the event virtually. Composer A.R. Rahman and singer Srinivas paid tributes through video messages. As the event also marked the 89th birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan spoke about the journey of the NGO with Kalam and the unique nature of the SPB Vanam project during the event, according to the release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 10:10:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/siruthuli-plants-saplings-in-memory-of-spb/article32865252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY