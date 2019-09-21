Siruthuli organises workshop on organic cleaning

Siruthuli, an environmental NGO, organised a workshop focusing on cleaning using organic materials here on Wednesday.

Sangeetha Subash, a bio-engineer and a member of Siruthuli, conducted the workshop. About 45 persons participated in the workshop, a press release said.

Ms. Subash said that the water bodies are polluted by not just effluents from factories, but also from wastes released from houses that contain chemicals. The sources of these chemicals are household products like shampoos, cleaning soaps and washing liquids, she said, adding that the previous generations used natural products such as lemon, ashes and Acacia concinna (shikakai in Tamil) for cleaning.

“When we decide to live our lives with nature and natural products, not only our generation, but also the upcoming generation will be able to live in a safe and healthy environment,” Ms. Subash said.

Participants were taught to prepare organic washing liquids, ash for dishwashing and bioenzymes in the workshop, according to the release.