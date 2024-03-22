Siruthuli launches water conservation campaign in Coimbatore

March 22, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Siruthuli, a non-governmental organisation focusing on water bodies in Coimbatore, has launched “Thuli Thuliyai Siruthuli”, a 75-day awareness campaign on water conservation.

At the World Water Day conference titled “Noyyalum Naamum” organised at Kongunadu Arts and Science College here on Friday by Siruthuli and five other voluntary organisations, Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said, “This year’s World Water Day campaign is aimed at raising awareness on water conservation practices tailored to each sector’s needs in Coimbatore.” The thrust will be on “Namadhu Thani, Nalla Thanni”, highlighting the exceptional quality of water in Coimbatore and the importance of conserving it for future generations. She also emphasised on the need for voluntary organisations and the public to be a part of efforts to rejuvenate Noyyal.

The 75-day campaign will conclude on the World Environment Day in June, and will create awareness on water saving practices. For instance, the campaign will be held for domestic sector for 15 days, and various sectors such as restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals, IT industries, gated communities, farmers associations and others for seven days each.

The attendees of the programme, including students and guests, pledged to save water and use it wisely.

A poster with 12 water-saving tips was unveiled at the event.

From Friday, pressure taps will be installed at various locations to reduce water usage. Siruthuli will also have meetings with various stakeholders and will expedite rainwater harvesting structures across the city. It is also desilting water bodies and is deliberating various concepts to treat sewage, jointly with other organisations. Awareness on these measures will be also be shared with the public and students.

“We have to bring down water consumption as the water availability situation in Coimbatore this year is precarious,” Ms. Mohan said.

A Centre for Water Excellence will be launched on June 5. The centre will have a database related to water sector and will work with the Central and State governments for this project, she said.