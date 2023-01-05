ADVERTISEMENT

Siruthuli Foundation launches Maadi Vanam in Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Siruthuli Foundation recently inaugurated the Maadi Vanam (Terrace Forest) at the Siruthuli Noyyal Life Centre here to propagate a “green Kovai”. The prototype was flagged off by Siruthuli Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan along with apex members of the organisation as part of the ongoing 15th Coimbatore Vizha.

“This vanam comprises 70 trees — bamboo, medicinal trees, fruit-bearing and flowering trees. Siruthuli uses only natural and chemical-free methods to nurture the trees,” the organisation said in a press release.

