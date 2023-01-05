HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siruthuli Foundation launches Maadi Vanam in Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Siruthuli Foundation recently inaugurated the Maadi Vanam (Terrace Forest) at the Siruthuli Noyyal Life Centre here to propagate a “green Kovai”. The prototype was flagged off by Siruthuli Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan along with apex members of the organisation as part of the ongoing 15th Coimbatore Vizha.

“This vanam comprises 70 trees — bamboo, medicinal trees, fruit-bearing and flowering trees. Siruthuli uses only natural and chemical-free methods to nurture the trees,” the organisation said in a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.