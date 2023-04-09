Sirumugai town panchayat drains sewage into Bhavani river in the absence of STP

April 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents in Sirumugai Town Panchayat are understood to be awaiting fructification of a Sewage Treatment Plant for the local body at the earliest.

Untreated sewage from the town panchayat is drained directly into Bhavani river, in the absence of a treatment plant.

The plan of TNPCB formulated a few years ago for treatment and disposal of sewage in Sirumugai with Nano Bio Ozolyte Technology did not materialise, town panchayat sources confirmed.

A Detailed Project Report for an STP in Sirumugai by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited, which is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi, and Public Works Department, has been readied for approval under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, a senior official of the town panchayat said.

The TNPCB had, on its part, acted promptly for treatment of sewage for Veerapandi and Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayats through in-situ bioremediation techniques before discharge into the Eazhu Erumai Pallam tributary, which also drains into the Bhavani at Sirumugai.

A Joint Committee constituted under the directions of the National Green Tribunal submitted a report in March, 2022, to that effect.

A month after the two local bodies had commissioned in-situ bioremediation techniques during February 2022, officials of TNPCB, Coimbatore North, had collected the water samples from the drainages, and had them tested at the Board’s Advanced Environmental Laboratory in Salem.

It was reported that the faecal coliform was reduced after treatment through in-situ bioremediation techniques before discharge into the water body that joins Bhavani river at a 20-km distance at Sirumugai. The Joint Committee had given an assurance to the NGT that STPs would be established at Veerapandi and Periyanaickenpalayam at ₹3.30 crore and ₹5.5 crore respectively.

According to a functionary of a resident’s association in Sirumugai, the delay in establishment of STP for the town panchayat, which was closest to the river, was inexplicable. “There are concerns that the groundwater being drawn for domestic purposes is still contaminated by the chemical residues of the South India Viscose, though it had stopped functioning in 2001,” he said.

The town panchayat is, however, carrying out solid waste management promptly through at-source segregation of up to 3.5 tonnes generated a day through a Memorandum of Understanding with a Tiruppur-based company, according to officials.