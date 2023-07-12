ADVERTISEMENT

Sir JC Bose Lifetime Achievement Award presented to S. Rajasekaran

July 12, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, and president of Asia Pacific Spine Society, received the Sir JC Bose Lifetime Achievement Award from Indian Science Monitor at a function held at Dr. Ambedkar Law University Campus, Chennai, recently.

The award was presented by V. Kamakoti, Director- IIT Madras. Dr. Rajasekaran received the award for being ranked by the Stanford University, USA, to be within the top 1% of scientists in the world and for having the highest number of research papers in orthopaedic surgery published in high ranking peer reviewed journals, according to a press release.

Silver jubilee alumni reunion

The silver jubilee alumni reunion of the first batch of graduates from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Vattamalaipalayam, will be held on July 14 on the college campus. The alumni, including those residing in the US, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and the UK, will take part in the event with their family members. On this occasion, a coffee table book “Odessey will be released. This book will showcase the journey of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, since its inception and the exceptional accomplishments of the alumni of this batch. The media partner for the event is The Hindu.

P. Guhan gets service award

P. Guhan, Director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), received the Best Community Service Award by Indian Medical Association – Coimbatore Branch, here recently. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, presented the award. Dr. Guhan has played a significant role in introducing various medical projects at SRIOR, according to a press release.

