SIPCOT Perundurai land compensation | Erode district administration forms committee to look into issue

January 23, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode district administration has decided to form a committee to collect details of the land that had been acquired to establish the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai, and to decide on providing enhanced compensation to the people who are yet to receive it.

The development comes after Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar, in the presence of Assistant Engineer, SIPCOT, Perundurai, Perundurai Tahsildar, held a meeting with members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association and a few other stakeholders at his office on Monday, January 22, 2024. The association had threatened to picket the Perundurai SIPCOT office on January 23, condemning the delay in providing adequate compensation to people whose lands, amounting to 200 acres, were acquired to establish the centre 30 years ago.

The Association has held multiple protests in this regard.

During the meeting, the association’s coordinator, S. Chinnasamy, said land was acquired from people in Perundurai and Ingur villages 30 years ago, and they were provided with a compensation of ₹29,700 and ₹34,100 an acre. But land owners disagreed with the compensation provided, and one family moved the court in Erode in this regard. The court ordered that an enhanced compensation of ₹2.50 lakh be paid, along with a 30% solatium and 15% interest to the family. An appeal was made against this order at the Madras High Court. The higher court however, confirmed the lower court’s order and dismissed the petition in 2020. So, Mr. Chinnasamy said, the association wanted a government order to be issued to provide the enhanced compensation to the land owners.

It was decided at the meeting to form a committee to look into the details of the acquisition of the 200 acres, the compensation fixed, the court proceedings and court orders and other necessary details. It was also decided to inform the members and other stakeholders of the developments in the process regularly and for the next meeting to be held on February 14.

Mr. Chinnasamy said based on these developments, the proposed protest has been postponed and a further course of action would be decided on, based on the outcome of the committee’s deliberations.