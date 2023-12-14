SIPCOT industrial estate planned in Coimbatore: Minister

December 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial estate is planned for Coimbatore, Minister for Industries T.R.B, Rajaa said here on Thursday.

Speaking at Tamil Nadu Influence, a confluence of investors, organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu and FICCI, the Minister said land is a challenge in Coimbatore and Tiruppur to push development. However, the government is making fresh efforts to address it and a SIPCOT estate will come up.

Further, a big push is coming for renewables as the State government is trying to unlock 60 GW of off shore wind power. The Global Investors’ Meet to be held next month will have major announcements for the electrical vehicles sector. “There is huge potential for the EV sector. However, we need to ensure there is green energy for it,” he said.

The Minister urged the garment industries in Tiruppur to move away from traditional textiles to technical textiles.

Regarding the demand related to banking for wind energy, the Minister said wind energy producers can expect a positive announcement soon. He added that he has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to promote “Made in Tamil Nadu” brand.

Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), said the Tamil Nadu Engineering and Innovation Enterprise will set up a facility in Coimbatore and a multi-modal logistics park will also come up here soon. Under hub and spoke model for centres of excellence, one spoke centre is planned in Coimbatore. “We will have one research park in Coimbatore soon, in association with Universities,” he said. The expression of interest received for the Varapatti Defence park is more than what is required, he added.

According to Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore District Collector, the theme for the GIM is inclusivity and social justice and the district administration was following it while implementing government schemes here. The district has traditional and sunrise sector industries and is rich in human resource, he said.

G. Thirumurugan, general manager of District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, said the target for GIM for Coimbatore district was ₹6,000 crore. So far, 210 companies have come forward to invest ₹6,573 crore. On Thursday, 27 MSMEs signed agreement with the State government to invest ₹1,241 crore in the district.

