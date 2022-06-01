Sipcot affected people want regular monthly meetings

Members of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the Perundurai Tahsildar to conduct the monthly review meeting regularly so that the grievances of people affected by industries are heard and redressed.

In a letter to the Tahsildar, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said that based on various meetings held in 2018 with Minister for Environment, Collector and Tahsildar, it was decided to conduct monthly meetings with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials. The letter said industries functioned on the 2,700-acre Sipcot premises for the last 25 years and pollution continued to be a major problem in the region.

The letter claimed that textile processing units violated law and discharged toxic effluents into the open affecting groundwater in villages located around the Sipcot. Also, dust, small particles, black smoke, odour and other chemicals polluted the air.

Monthly meetings were presided by Perundurai Tahsildar in which officials from TNPCB, revenue, police health, local bodies, TWAD and other government departments would participate and members of the association would raise problems. The letter said the meeting was last held on September 29, 2021. Hence, the letter urged the official to conduct the monthly meetings regularly for the welfare of people.