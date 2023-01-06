Single window portal for MSMEs offers additional approvals

January 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has updated the single window portal for approvals and has added more departments that the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) can obtain approvals from through the portal.

At a meeting organised here on Thursday, by FaMe TN and Guidance Tamil Nadu, for MSME units to create awareness on the single window portal, District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the single window portal for approvals was to encourage new businesses and to simplify the approval process.

General Manager of Coimbatore District Industries Centre (DIC) G. Thirumurugan said the portal now offered more than 150 approvals, including those for hostels for workers, pharmacies, and for building licence renewal. Many industries applied for approvals on the portals of the department concerned, such as Directorate of Town and Country Planning or Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. This made tracking of the approval process difficult.

Efforts were on to integrate portals of the different departments with the single window portal, he said and added that the DIC had a helpdesk at its office here to guide MSME entrepreneurs to apply on the single window portal. Entrepreneurs could use the portal for approvals for greenfield projects and for expansion plans. Industries that came up in government-supported clusters used the single window portal. There was a need for more awareness among other industries, he said.

According to V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, the updated portal offers 160 approvals by 28 departments and there is a grievances redress mechanism too. One of the main needs of the MSMEs is land conversion to start a unit at a location and the portal will address this requirement too. With better awareness, more MSMEs will start using the portal.

C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, said use of the single window portal would increase with better awareness among micro units. Also, there should be a timeline to grant land reclassification.

