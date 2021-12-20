Single-window clearance of building plan soon

Coimbatore

20 December 2021 23:47 IST

The State government would soon launch a single-window system to approve housing site and building plan, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy at a grievances redress meeting here on Monday.

A release quoting Mr. Muthusamy said the Chief Minister had asked the Department officials to put in place a system wherein people could apply for housing site and building plan approval from their homes.

Based on the Chief Minister’s suggestion, the Department was studying what needed to be done to launch the single-window system and the infrastructure required, the release said.

Documents

The public should submit all the required documents at one-go for officials to quickly process their applications.

And, the officials also should check if the applicants had furnished all relevant documents.

This way, the officials could quickly process applications and the public get early approval.

The release also quoted the Minister as having said that such grievances redress camps were necessary to understand the changes the Department should bring about.

Department Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makhwana, Director, Town and Country Planning, Saravanavelraj, Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara were present at the meeting.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan accompanied Mr. Muthusamy at a meeting held at the Local Planning Authority office there. Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth and Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati were also present.