Single-member inquiry committee inspects works under Smart Cities Mission in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar (third right) inspecting the Smart Cities Mission works in Tiruppur in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati (second right).

A one-man inquiry committee comprising retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar inspected the works implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in Coimbatore and Tiruppur Corporations.

Sources privy to the development said that Mr. Davidar visited several locations in Coimbatore, including tanks such as Valankulam, Ukkadam Big Tank, Kurichi and Muthannankulam, on Thursday and Friday to inspect the works.

On Thursday, he chaired a meeting with top officials from Coimbatore Corporation and reviewed the implementation and allocation of funds for the Smart Cities Mission works.

Out of the 56 proposed works worth ₹978.73 crore under the Smart Cities Mission in Coimbatore, 32 works worth ₹241.05 crore have been completed. Currently, 14 works worth ₹478.17 are being carried out and 10 more works worth ₹16.74 crore will be commenced, the sources said.

Prior to this, Mr. Davidar inspected the works carried out under the Smart Cities Mission in Tiruppur on Wednesday and Thursday. A release said that he inspected works at Old and New Bus Terminuses, multi-level vehicle parking, construction of daily and weekly markets and Integrated Command and Control Centre on Wednesday and conducted a review meeting on Thursday. Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and other senior officials accompanied Mr. Davidar during the inspections, the release said. A total of 28 works worth ₹985.39 crore have been proposed under the Smart Cities Mission in Tiruppur Corporation.

In February this year, the State government constituted the one-man committee to inquire into the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission across the State.