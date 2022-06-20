Single leadership in AIADMK is inevitable, says Pollachi Jayaraman

In the upcoming general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be chosen as the party leader, said MLA Pollachi V. Jayaraman here on Monday.

At a press conference, Mr. Jayaraman said, “single leadership in AIADMK is inevitable, considering the present situation and also for the benefit of the party in future.”

Mr. Jayaraman, a former Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, also said the party’s general council meeting would be held on June 23. Since the time the party was founded, the highest decision-making body was the general council, he said.

Earlier, AIADMK coordinator O. Paneerselvam wrote a letter to Mr. Palaniswami urging him to cancel the party’s general council meeting.

Salem unit backs EPS

The Salem urban and district unit of AIADMK passed a resolution supporting Mr. Palaniswami on Monday.

At a meeting held in Salem, the party’s general council members and functionaries passed a resolution supporting Mr. Palaniswami for the general secretary post. The meeting saw the participation of MLA E. Balasubramanian, eight zonal secretaries, former MLAs and MPs.

Speaking to The Hindu, AIADMK district secretary G. Venkatachalam accused Mr. Panneerselvam of betraying the party in many ways. Mr. Palaniswami should become the party’s general secretary to defeat the DMK, he said, adding that the party cadre would not accept the activities of Mr. Panneerselvam and that they needed a strong leadership.