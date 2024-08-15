GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Singapore national alleges manhandling by IAF personnel in Coimbatore

Published - August 15, 2024 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 

A Singaporean national who attended the International Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX) 2024 at Air Force Station, Sulur, on Wednesday has alleged that he was assaulted by IAF personnel after being accused of trespassing on the airbase.

According to police reports, the 37-year-old businessman from Singapore claimed he was roughed up by IAF personnel who accused him of entering the campus without the necessary clearances. The man sought medical treatment at a hospital following the incident.

The businessman reportedly attended IDAX after undergoing the mandatory screening at the main gate and was allowed entry. He had applied to participate in the expo and visited some stalls on the campus.

A police officer stated, “He had an argument with IAF personnel during the expo over security clearances, and they checked his credentials. As he is a foreigner, the officers became suspicious of his presence at the defence expo and removed him from the premises.”

When questioned, the Singaporean national asked why he was not stopped at the main gate if he lacked the necessary security clearances and was later accused of trespassing.

The Sulur police have received a complaint from the Air Force Station seeking action against the Singaporean national for trespassing.

The IDAX was held on the sidelines of Tarang Shakti, a multilateral air exercise hosted by the IAF, with Phase I conducted at Sulur from August 6 to 14.

