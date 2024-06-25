Singapore-bound Kerala passenger stopped at Coimbatore airport for discrepancy in passport

Officials at the immigration bureau stopped a passenger at the Coimbatore International Airport on June 23, 2024 for discrepancies in passport.

The passenger has been identified as U. Thahira, 61, of Naduvilangadi in Malappuram district in Kerala.

According to the police, Thahira came to the airport with her husband on June 23 to fly to Singapore by Scoot airlines flight late at night. Her husband submitted her passport at the immigration desk for verification. The immigration official noticed that the bio of the woman was evidently found pasted on the passport.

The immigration official checked the details of the passport and found out that it was an expired passport issued in the name of her son-in-law Ajmal K.V., 44, of Malappuram.

The immigration official lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police and a case was registered against Thahira and Ajmal for offences under Sections 12 (b) (knowingly furnishes any false information), (d) (knowingly uses a passport or travel document issued to another person), and (e) (knowingly allows another person to use a passport or travel document) of the Passports Act, 1967 and 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC.

“In fact, the woman has a valid passport. But she attempted to travel using an expired passport. We need to question Ajmal to find out more about the incident,” said a police officer.

