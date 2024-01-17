Singanallur tank in Ward 61 of Coimbatore Corporation faces environmental and civic neglect, say residents.

January 17, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a growing wave of concern, residents living around Coimbatore’s Singanallur Tank in Ward 61, are raising alarm over a myriad of environmental and civic issues that threaten both the ecosystem and their daily lives.

Among the top concerns are rampant garbage dumping, an increase in unregulated fishing despite ban, and inadequate provisions for basic amenities such as drinking water and street lights in areas close to the tank, which is a biodiversity hotspot in the city.

“Several people can be seen throwing garbage bags into the lake at night, especially on Sundays when door-to-door waste collection does not take place. People come on two-wheelers and scurry off before they can be questioned,” a resident of Nanjappa Nagar, situated on the eastern side of the tank, said.

Additionally, residents said that during rain, foul odour permeates from the spot where waste is dumped. “Untreated sewage has been mixing into the tank’s water, leading to the rise in gross odour when strong winds blow over the area. Now, the waste dumped illegally is making the odour worse,” said B. Velu, an autorickshaw driver stationed near the tank.

Adding to the woes of residents and environmentalists is the surge in unregulated fishing activities despite a ban imposed to protect the lake’s aquatic and avian life. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in 2019, had implemented the fishing ban to allow the lake’s ecosystem to recover after encroachments were removed. However, enforcement remains lax, leading to a significant increase in unauthorised fishing.

“Several coracles can be seen floating on the water early morning before traffic movement increases. Despite ban, there is no stopping fishermen. Due to this, several people have been visiting the lake at odd hours and there is an increase in anti-social elements,” said K. Prabhavathi, a resident of Elgi Nagar.

Further, the deterioration of essential services such as regular supply of drinking water and adequate street lighting has also become a focal point of discontent due to the persistence of the issue for the last two months. “We have received complaints that drinking water is supplied once every three weeks and that street lights are not functional. The issue will be resolved by March. New street light connections have been sanctioned for the ward too,” an engineering official of the CCMC said.