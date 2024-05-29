Singanallur STP to be commissioned by June

The civic body proposes to complete the works in respect of the Singanallur sewage treatment plant (STP) by June.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that sewage was polluting the Singanallur tank and the Corporation’s several lakhs worth boating project was shelved because of the pollutants in the water body. Above all, water hyacinth also posed a major problem. Singanallur tank is fed by Noyyal and Sanganur canals and both are extremely polluted. From Noyyal, the water flows through the canal and reaches Sulur tank.

To tide over this, the Corporation has started constructing a sewage treatment plant along the Tiruchi Road in Singanallur in last June and with 95% of the works over, only the machinery that is procured from Bengaluru needs to fixed. Once that it is done, the STP can treat two million litres of water per day.

Corporation sources said that the machinery fitting exercise had commenced and the plant is expected to be commissioned in June.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.