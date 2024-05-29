GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Singanallur STP to be commissioned by June

Published - May 29, 2024 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Once completed, the sewage treatment plant at Singanallur can treat two million litres of water per day.

Once completed, the sewage treatment plant at Singanallur can treat two million litres of water per day. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The civic body proposes to complete the works in respect of the Singanallur sewage treatment plant (STP) by June.

It may be recalled that sewage was polluting the Singanallur tank and the Corporation’s several lakhs worth boating project was shelved because of the pollutants in the water body. Above all, water hyacinth also posed a major problem. Singanallur tank is fed by Noyyal and Sanganur canals and both are extremely polluted. From Noyyal, the water flows through the canal and reaches Sulur tank.

To tide over this, the Corporation has started constructing a sewage treatment plant along the Tiruchi Road in Singanallur in last June and with 95% of the works over, only the machinery that is procured from Bengaluru needs to fixed. Once that it is done, the STP can treat two million litres of water per day.

Corporation sources said that the machinery fitting exercise had commenced and the plant is expected to be commissioned in June.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.