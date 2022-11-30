Singanallur flyover: State government continues discussions

November 30, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government is continuing discussions regarding construction of flyover at Singanallur here, according to sources.

Ministers E. V. Velu and V. Senthilbalaji conducted a road safety meeting here on Wednesday and one of the demands at the meeting was for construction of a flyover at Singanallur.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, who took part in the meeting, said he pointed out that Ramanathapuram and Ondipudur, which are the adjoining areas of Singanallur, have flyovers. So, there should be no problem in going ahead with the proposed project.

He said the Ministers assured that the State government will study all the demands placed at the meeting regarding improvement of road infrastructure in Coimbatore. The trade and industry had also pointed out that immediate needs of Coimbatore are flyovers.

Meanwhile, sources said the government is continuing talks regarding the Singanallur flyover project and there are indications that it wants to go ahead with the flyover. There is also a possibility of a meeting in Coimbatore soon to elicit views from the public on the Singanallur flyover project.