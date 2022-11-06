SIMTA demands uniform fuel price across the country

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
November 06, 2022 20:31 IST

The South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) has demanded uniform fuel price across the country.

The association general secretary, G.R. Shanmugappa, told journalists on Sunday the SIMTA organised a meeting with its office-bearers in Namakkal on Sunday to discuss the issues faced by truck owners.

Action should be taken against overloading trucks. Fuel prices were lower in BJP-ruled States compared to non-BJP-ruled States. Fuel prices should be made uniform in all the States. Tolls should be collected annually from truck owners, and the expired toll plazas should be removed.

Mr. Shanmugappa said the Association members would stage a protest on November 18 at six toll plazas in Gujarat seeking implementation of its demands.

