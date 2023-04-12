SIMA welcomes initiatives for textiles

April 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMABTORE

The Southern India Mills Association has welcomed the announcement by the State government that there will be a Tamil Nadu pavilion at all international exhibitions to create a market for the State’s textile and handloom products.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the association, said in a press release that the State government has announced 22 initiatives for the sector, including creation of a textile city near Chennai.

Further, funds will be allocated to organise international conference on technical textiles in the State, promote research and development, and conduct workshops for technical textiles.

Trainings will be conducted for young entrepreneurs in handlooms and the Dr.Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Handloom Park at Arani will enhance the benefits for the handloom weavers, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The medium to long term vision of the Government reflected in the statements in the Policy Note is laudable and would go a long way in achieving the target of $ 1 trillion economy by 2030 as envisaged by the Chief Minister,” he said in a press release.