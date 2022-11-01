SIMA welcomes decision to not levy duty on MEG

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 01, 2022 18:46 IST

The Southern India Mills’ Association has welcomed the decision of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), rejecting a proposal to levy anti-dumping duty on Monoethylene Glycol, which is a main raw material used in the production of polyester staple fibre.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the Association, said in a press release on Tuesday that in a notification dated October 27, the DGTR rejected the proposed levy. The Union government had been taking several measures to address structural issues related to raw materials used to make manmade fibre and filament yarn. MMF raw materials were expensive up to 23% in India. The MMF textiles, particularly polyester, would be the growth engine and job creating sector in the country. Adequate availability of polyester staple fibre at internationally competitive rate would fuel the growth of emerging technical textiles segment in the country.

The SIMA chairman said when the domestic textile industry faced shortage of cotton in 2021-22 cotton season (October to September), several textile mills, weaving units and garment manufacturing units switched over to polyester textiles.

