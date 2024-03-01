ADVERTISEMENT

SIMA urges textile mills to not buy cotton in panic

March 01, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) cotton future is expected to experience a huge inverse post July 2024, which in turn will soften the Indian domestic cotton prices, says SIMA chairman S.K. Sundararaman

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has urged textile mills in the southern States to not buy cotton in panic.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Association, said in a press release that the prices of domestic cotton saw 10 % to 12 % hike in the last 15 days, and the price of the widely-used Shankar - 6 variety of cotton was almost ₹ 62,000 a candy from ₹55,300 two weeks ago.

The Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption has estimated production in the current cotton season to be 316.57 lakh bales, imports to be 12 lakh bales and domestic consumption to be 310 lakh bales.

Capacity utilisation at the mills has increased to 80% to 90% from 70 % to 75 % and around 20 lakh bales have already contracted for exports. He has pointed out that the demand for export of cotton would come down as the cotton price is fast approaching the international price.

On the global front too the cotton position is comfortable.

The global cotton availability is expected to be higher after July this year due to increased production in Australia, Brazil and other countries. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) cotton future is also expected to experience a huge inverse post July 2024, which in turn will soften the Indian domestic cotton prices.

So, the spinning mills should avoid panic buying, as the cotton supply position looks comfortable. The global cotton supply position and the stock-to-use ratios are also comfortable in most of the cotton consuming countries. Therefore, the mills should ignore the rumours and exercise extreme caution while procuring cotton, he said.

