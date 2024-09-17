SIMA seeks measures to address issues related to raw materials for textile industry

The Central government should address issues related to raw materials used by the textile industry, said S.K. Sundaraman, chairman of the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA).

In a press release issued by the Association on Tuesday after its annual meeting, the SIMA said the government should come out with a Technology Mission on Cotton (TMC) to increase cotton production and productivity and address the inverted duty structure for manmade fibre (MMF).

The government had announced a special package last cotton season to encourage indigenous seed technology for high density planting of cotton crop, improve agronomy practices, and to promote cultivation of extra long staple cotton. The phase one of trial projects in these areas saw 30% to 60% increase in productivity and phase II trials were progressing.

Cotton Textile Industry in India Employment : 110 million Annual GST revenue : ₹40,000 crores CAGR : 6 % Share in industrial production : 12 % Share in exports : 8 %

At a recent meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore, the Minister assured the industry that steps would be taken to address the MMF value chain inverted duty structure issue in GST. Though it was addressed in 2022, it was reversed due to opposition from a section of the industry, he said.

Mr. Sundararaman, Managing Director of Shiva Texyarn, was re-elected chairman of SIMA at the annual meeting. Durai Palanisamy, Executive Director of Pallava Textiles, Erode, was re-elected deputy chairman and S. Krishnakumar, Managing Director of Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills, Tiruppur, was re-elected vice chairman of the Association for 2024-25.

At the annual meeting of the SIMA Cotton Development & Research Association (SIMA CD & RA) held on Tuesday, Mr. Sundararaman, Mr. Palanisamy, and Mr. Krishnakumar were elected its chairman, deputy chairman, and vice chairman, respectively.