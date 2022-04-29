SIMA hails policy initiatives announced in the Assembly

April 29, 2022 18:16 IST

Chairman of The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) Ravi Sam has thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi for announcing various policy initiatives concerning the textile industry in the Assembly.

In a statement, Mr. Sam hailed the Tamil Nadu Government for the historical and unique policy announcement for the textile industry and said that the announcement regarding Research and Development for the disposal of the accumulated salts from textile processing sector would give a great relief for the segment and also protect the environment.

He welcomed the special announcement regarding technical textiles, especially mobiletech for automobile sector, protech for the defence sector, sport tech for the sports sector and medi tech for the medical textile sector.

The announcement to establish a mega textile park in Virudhunagar district would boost the exports of the State. Mr. i Sam also welcomed the decision to create a Textile City near Chennai.

Textile industry in the State accounts for over one-third of the textile business in the country. Besides providing jobs to 60 lakh people and fetching over ₹1 lakh crore as foreign exchange, the industry acts as the backbone of not only for the economy of the State, but also for the country. The State also consumes around 35% of the cotton produced in the country., the release said.

The SIMA Chairman has also hailed the various announcements made for the handloom textiles such as signing of MoU with National Institute for Fashion Technology to create 500 designs each year at a cost ₹50 lakh and providing skill development training to 50 handloom weavers through the National Institute for Design at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Mr. Sam said the measures would enable the State to retain its numero uno position in India’s textiles and clothing sector.