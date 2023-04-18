SIMA demands removal of import duty on cotton

April 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern India Mills’ Association has appealed to the Central government to exempt cotton from 11% import duty till October this year.

Association chairman Ravi Sam said in a press release that imposition of the duty in the 2021-22 budget led to steep rise in cotton prices and that eroded the competitiveness of the Indian textile industry, the main consumer of cotton.

Most of the cotton arrived in the market between November and March every year. Since majority of the spinning mills were MSMEs, they could buy and stock cotton only for three months due to working capital constraint, and to bridge the supply-demand mismatch during the off-season (April to October) the mills opt for imports. But, it had become unviable due to 11% import duty.

Considering the plight of the industry, the government exempted cotton from 11% import duty during April 2022 to October 2022 that benefitted the industry.

Though the area under cotton increased from 124 lakh ha to 130 lakh ha, cotton crop for the current season was likely to be only around 320 lakh bales. Cotton price had dropped over 25% compared to the last year and over 40% of the cotton was yet to arrive in the market. The farmers and traders were holding the same anticipating increase in the price. Hence, the industry was facing shortage of cotton, he said.

Cotton textiles exports in 2022-23 dropped over 23% compared to 2021-22, thus, requiring cotton to be made available to the manufacturing sector at internationally competitive prices. “Duty exemption is essential to revive the export performance,” he said.

The industry’s annual requirement of cotton was 320 lakh to 330 lakh bales and about 40 lakh bales were usually exported. The industry must import cotton to meet its needs and hence, the government should remove the import duty during the off season, he said.